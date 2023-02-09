Hilton Sees Q1 Earnings In Line Or Below Market, Higher Earnings In FY23 - Update

(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT), while announcing higher fourth-quarter results, on Thursday issued outlook for its first quarter and fiscal 2023.

For the first quarter, the company projects net income between $271 million and $287 million, and earnings per share between $1.00 and $1.06.

Adjusted earnings per share is projected between $1.08 and $1.14.

On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.14 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $590 million and $610 million.

The company expects system-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, to increase between 23 percent and 27 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Further, for fiscal 2023, net income is projected to be between $1.38 billion and $1.45 billion, or earnings per share between $5.10 and $5.36.

Adjusted earnings per share is projected to be between $5.42 and $5.68.

Analysts expect earnings of $5.6 per share for the year.

In fiscal 2022, earnings were $4.53 per share and adjusted earnings were $4.89 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA would be $2.80 billion and $2.90 billion.

System-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, is expected to increase between 4 percent and 8 percent compared to 2022.

Net unit growth is expected to be between 5.0 percent and 5.5 percent.

