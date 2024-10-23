Hilton sees FY24 net unit growth 7%-7.5%

09:15 EDT Hilton (HLT) sees FY24 net unit growth 7%-7.5%
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HLT:
- Hilton expects to return approximately $3B to shareholders for the FY
- Morning Movers: AT&T rises and Coca-Cola falls following quarterly reports
- Hilton sees FY24 adjusted EPS $6.93-$7.03, consensus $7.06
- Hilton sees Q4 adjusted EPS $1.57-$1.67, consensus $1.77
- Hilton reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.92, consensus $1.85
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.