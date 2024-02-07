Hilton Sees FY24 Earnings Below Market; Stock Down In Pre-market - Update

(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT), while reporting weak profit in fourth quarter, on Wednesday issued first quarter and fiscal 2024 outlook, expecting annual earnings below market estimates.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were losing around 2.8 percent to trade at $189.24.

For the first quarter, the company projects net income between $340 million and $359 million, earnings per share of $1.32 to $1.40, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.36 to $1.44.

Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $1.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $690 million and $710 million, and system-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, is projected to increase between 2 percent and 4 percent from last year.

For fiscal 2024, net income is projected to be between $1.69 billion and $1.73 billion, earnings per share between $6.57 and $6.71, and adjusted earnings per share between $6.80 and $6.94. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $7.07 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $3.33 billion and $3.38 billion and system-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, is projected to increase between 2 percent and 4 percent.

Full year 2024 capital return is projected to be approximately $3.0 billion.

Hilton's board of directors authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, to be paid on March 28 to holders of record of its common stock as of the close of business on February 23.

In its fourth quarter, Hilton's bottom line totaled $147 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $328 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Adjusted earnings were $434 million or $1.68 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $2.61 billion from $2.44 billion last year.

