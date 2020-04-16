Hilton Reports up to a 45% Drop in Quarterly Revenue Per Room Compared to Last Year

Like other industries related to travel, hotels and resorts have taken a major blow from coronavirus-related travel restrictions and quarantines -- a fact underlined this morning by data released by Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT) in an SEC filing. The company shows its revenue per available room (RevPAR) plunged as much as 76% year over year in some regions, pushing three-month revenue deep into negative territory.

According to Hilton Worldwide's Current Report, the hardest-hit region was Asia-Pacific. With the coronavirus pandemic already under way in China at the start of the year -- and probably earlier, as U.S. intelligence reports in November 2019 apparently indicated a potentially "cataclysmic" contagion loose in and near Wuhan -- Asia-Pacific room revenue had already fallen 6% in January 2020 compared to January 2019. By March, the region's RevPAR figure plummeted by 74% to 76%.

Image source: Hilton Worldwide Holdings.

The Americas and the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions showed single-digit room revenue growth in the year's first month. By March, however, COVID-19 slammed these areas as well, with room revenue nosediving 54% to 64%. Overall, systemwide RevPAR dropped 22% to 24% during the year's first calendar quarter, with Asia-Pacific quarterly declines almost double that percentage (up to 45%).

However, Hilton Worldwide's filing also conveyed a hint of guarded optimism. It has reopened 130 of its approximately 150 previously shuttered Chinese hotels, while occupancy rates at Asia-Pacific locations have risen from 9% in February to 22% as of today, April 16.

The company says its current cash position of approximately $1.8 billion, augmented by a proposed $500 million bond offering of senior notes, can keep it liquid and operational for 18 to 24 months, giving it plenty of time to successfully weather COVID-19.

10 stocks we like better than Hilton Worldwide Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Hilton Worldwide Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.