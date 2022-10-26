Hilton reports rise in quarterly profit on strong travel demand

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N on Wednesday reported a 44% rise in third-quarter profit, as more Americans took advantage of a stronger dollar to fly to international destinations and splurge on travel and entertainment.

The company posted net income attributable to shareholders of $347 million, or $1.26 per share, for the third quarter, compared with $241 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.