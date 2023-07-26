Hilton raises full-year profit forecast on strong travel demand

July 26 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N raised full-year adjusted profit forecast on Wednesday, as the U.S. hotel operator expects pent-up travel demand to bolster its earnings.

The company said it expects full-year adjusted profit of $5.93 and $6.06 per share, compared with its prior forecast of $5.68 and $5.88 per share.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

