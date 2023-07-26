News & Insights

Commodities
HLT

Hilton raises full-year profit forecast on strong travel demand

Credit: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER

July 26, 2023 — 06:02 am EDT

Written by Priyamvada C for Reuters ->

July 26 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N raised full-year adjusted profit forecast on Wednesday, as the U.S. hotel operator expects pent-up travel demand to bolster its earnings.

The company said it expects full-year adjusted profit of $5.93 and $6.06 per share, compared with its prior forecast of $5.68 and $5.88 per share.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Priyamvada.C@thomsonreuters.comhttps://twitter.com/priyamouli1812?lang=en;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HLT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.