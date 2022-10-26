Hilton raises annual forecast as profit jumps on strong travel demand

Recasts with forecast, adds context

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N on Wednesday raised its annual profit forecast after reporting a spike in third-quarter earnings as consumers eager to travel after the pandemic book flights and hotels despite recession worries.

The hotel industry has benefited from pent-up demand for cross-border travel, which has boosted its pricing power.

Hilton, which own several brands including the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, said it now expects net income between $1.22 billion and $1.24 billion this year, compared with its previous forecast of $1.15 billion and $1.22 billion.

The company said it expects adjusted earnings per share for 2022 to be between $4.46 and $4.54 compared with $4.21 and $4.46 forecast earlier.

Hilton reported a 44% rise in third-quarter profit, posting net income attributable to shareholders of $347 million, or $1.26 per share.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.