US Markets
HLT

Hilton raises annual forecast as profit jumps on strong travel demand

Contributor
Kannaki Deka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc on Wednesday raised its annual profit forecast after reporting a spike in third-quarter earnings as consumers eager to travel after the pandemic book flights and hotels despite recession worries.

Recasts with forecast, adds context

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N on Wednesday raised its annual profit forecast after reporting a spike in third-quarter earnings as consumers eager to travel after the pandemic book flights and hotels despite recession worries.

The hotel industry has benefited from pent-up demand for cross-border travel, which has boosted its pricing power.

Hilton, which own several brands including the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, said it now expects net income between $1.22 billion and $1.24 billion this year, compared with its previous forecast of $1.15 billion and $1.22 billion.

The company said it expects adjusted earnings per share for 2022 to be between $4.46 and $4.54 compared with $4.21 and $4.46 forecast earlier.

Hilton reported a 44% rise in third-quarter profit, posting net income attributable to shareholders of $347 million, or $1.26 per share.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HLT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular