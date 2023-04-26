News & Insights

Hilton raises adjusted profit forecast on robust travel demand

April 26, 2023 — 06:04 am EDT

Written by Priyamvada C for Reuters ->

April 26 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Wednesday as the U.S. hotel operator bets on pent-up travel demand to boost its earnings.

Hilton, which owns brands including Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, expects full-year adjusted profit per share between $5.68 and $5.88, compared with a prior forecast of between $5.42 and $5.68 per share.

