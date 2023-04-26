Hilton raises adjusted profit forecast on robust travel demand

April 26 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Wednesday as the U.S. hotel operator bets on pent-up travel demand to boost its earnings.

Hilton, which owns brands including Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, expects full-year adjusted profit per share between $5.68 and $5.88, compared with a prior forecast of between $5.42 and $5.68 per share.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Priyamvada.C@thomsonreuters.comhttps://twitter.com/priyamouli1812?lang=en;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.