Hilton raises 2022 profit forecast on strong travel demand

Recasts to lead with forecast, adds details

July 27 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N on Wednesday raised its full-year profit forecast, as the hotel operator expects to benefit from a resurgence in travel.

Hilton stands to gain as Americans spent more on international travel as well as hotel stays, though rising inflation remains a concern in the travel industry.

The hotel operator said it expects net income of $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion this year, compared to its previous guidance of $1 billion to $1.07 billion.

Hilton, which own brands including the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, reported a 54.3% increase in comparable RevPAR, or revenue per available room, in the quarter.

The company's net income attributable to shareholders rose to $368 million, or $1.32 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, from $130 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.