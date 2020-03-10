US Markets

Hilton pulls 2020 outlook due to coronavirus outbreak

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER

U.S. hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it was withdrawing its 2020 financial outlook, citing a demand slump as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N said on Tuesday it was withdrawing its 2020 financial outlook, citing a demand slump as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

"(Due to) increase in travel restrictions and cancellations around the world, we believe that the potential negative impact will be greater than our previous estimate," Chief Executive Officer Christopher Nassetta said in a statement.

Smaller rival Hyatt Hotels Corp H.N too had earlier this month withdrawn its 2020 earnings outlook.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: DailyNDX (Feb 26) Volatile Session for Nasdaq-100 as Investors Weigh Coronavirus Impact

February 26, 2020 NDX review with Jill Malandrino.

Feb 27, 2020

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular