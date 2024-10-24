Hilton price target lowered to $243 from $244 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Hilton (HLT) to $243 from $244 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The analyst says the macro environment slowed for Hilton, weighing only marginally on the overall RevPAR growth outlook for 2025.

