Hilton posts third straight quarterly loss on pandemic-led travel slump

Credit: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

U.S. hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc on Wednesday reported a third straight quarterly loss as bookings fell due to coronavirus-induced travel disruptions.

Net loss attributable to Hilton stockholders was $224 million, or 80 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with net income of $175 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

