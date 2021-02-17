US Markets
HLT

Hilton posts third straight quarterly loss as pandemic hurts bookings

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

U.S. hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc on Wednesday reported a third straight quarterly loss as bookings fell due to coronavirus-induced travel disruptions.

Adds details from results

Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N on Wednesday reported a third straight quarterly loss as bookings fell due to coronavirus-induced travel disruptions.

Although occupancy rates have bounced back from April 2020 lows thanks to a relative easing of lockdowns, emerging variants of the virus have hindered a swift recovery for U.S. hotel operators.

Hilton, which owns Waldorf Astoria and Conrad hotel chains, said revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key measure for a hotel's top-line performance, fell about 59% in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Net loss attributable to Hilton stockholders was $224 million, or 80 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with net income of $175 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue plunged 62% to $890 million, missing Wall Street's estimate of $1.03 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HLT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More