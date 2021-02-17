Hilton posts third straight quarterly loss as pandemic hurts bookings

Adds details from results

Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N on Wednesday reported a third straight quarterly loss as bookings fell due to coronavirus-induced travel disruptions.

Although occupancy rates have bounced back from April 2020 lows thanks to a relative easing of lockdowns, emerging variants of the virus have hindered a swift recovery for U.S. hotel operators.

Hilton, which owns Waldorf Astoria and Conrad hotel chains, said revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key measure for a hotel's top-line performance, fell about 59% in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Net loss attributable to Hilton stockholders was $224 million, or 80 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with net income of $175 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue plunged 62% to $890 million, missing Wall Street's estimate of $1.03 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

