Hilton posts quarterly loss as pandemic hits bookings

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday as bookings were hurt by travel restrictions and people continued to shelter in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although analysts expect hotels to rebound strongly in the second half of this year, they remain reserved about how quickly demand would pick up for business travel, on which major chains including Hilton and rival Marriott MAR.O rely heavily.

Hilton said the key hotel metric of revenue per available room (RevPAR) fell about 38% to $46.23. That, however, was an improvement from $40.68 in the prior quarter.

Total revenue fell to $874 million from $1.92 billion a year earlier.

Net loss attributable to stockholders was $108 million, or 39 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with a profit of $18 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

