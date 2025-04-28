Hilton to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT is scheduled to report first-quarter 2025 results on April 29, before the opening bell.



HLT’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.1%. (Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Trend in Estimate Revision of HLT

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $1.61, indicating growth of 5.2% from the $1.53 reported in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.71 billion, suggesting growth of 5.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Quote

Let us look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors Likely to Shape Hilton’s Quarterly Results

Hilton’s first-quarter 2025 performance is likely to have benefited from robust leisure and business travel trends, an expanding property footprint and strategic brand partnerships.



Sustained momentum in corporate transient demand and steady leisure bookings are likely to have aided the company’s revenue per available room (RevPAR) performance in the first quarter. For the to-be-reported quarter, our model projects system-wide comparable RevPAR to increase 2.9% year over year to $107.14.



Strong contributions from management and franchise fees are expected to have supported the company’s top-line performance. Our model predicts revenues from management and franchise hotels to grow 2.2% year over year to $763.1 million. Our model estimates franchise and licensing fees to rise 9.3% year over year to $624.3 million.



Strength in Hilton Honors membership, lengthened booking windows and strong demand in conventions and company meetings are likely to have supported the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Hilton expects adjusted EBITDA to be between $770 million and $790 million.



However, macroeconomic headwinds from inflationary pressures, foreign currency volatility and ongoing labor cost challenges may have weighed on the company’s bottom line in the first quarter. Hilton expects diluted EPS adjusted for special items to be between $1.57 and $1.63.

What Our Model Says About HLT Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hilton this time. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. However, that is not the case here.



HLT’s Earnings ESP: Hilton has an Earnings ESP of -1.38%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



HLT’s Zacks Rank: The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Stride, Inc. LRN has an Earnings ESP of +7.83% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Stride is expected to register a 30.6% increase in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. Stride reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 97.8%.



Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.94% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Choice Hotels earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 7.8%. Choice Hotels reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 7.5%.



Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR currently has an Earnings ESP of +23.98% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Caesars Entertainment’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 65.5%. Caesars Entertainment reported better-than-expected earnings in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on three occasions, the average surprise being negative 454.8%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stride, Inc. (LRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.