Hilton Launches New Budget-Conscious Brand, Spark by Hilton

What happened

Hilton announced plans to add Spark by Hilton, a new brand, to its portfolio of properties. Spark by Hilton is a premium economy brand that will provide guests with a simple, reliable, and comfortable stay at an accessible price point.

“While room rates will vary by market and availability, Spark by Hilton will be competitively priced in the mid-$80s to low $90s range,” a Hilton representative told The Ascent.

Discover: This card has one of the longest intro 0% interest periods around

More: Consolidate debt with one of these top-rated balance transfer credit cards

So what

Spark by Hilton properties will offer the following:

Welcoming public spaces with multi-functional seating

Simple rooms with practical amenities like streamlined furniture, in-room refrigerators, and multi-purpose workspaces

24-hour check-in and Digital Key capabilities

Complimentary breakfast

A 24-hour retail market for added convenience

The new brand’s guests can also enjoy the benefits of the Hilton Honors program. This loyalty program is free to join and provides valuable perks to loyal customers, such as members-only discounts on rooms and free in-room WiFi.

"Serving guests looking to maximize the value of their travel experience, Spark by Hilton will deliver reliable, friendly essentials with unexpected touches," Hilton said in a press release.

Now what

Many budget-conscious travelers want to continue exploring the world but don't want to disregard their personal finance goals. Affordable hotel options allow more people to prioritize travel without sacrificing them. Staying at a hotel brand like Spark could help travelers save on accomodations so they can put extra money towards other travel costs.

In addition to booking affordable accommodations, travelers can maximize their savings and improve their experience by taking advantage of hotel loyalty programs, such as the Hilton Honors program.

It can also be worthwhile to book hotel stays with hotel credit cards to access additional perks and earn points to redeem for free or discounted hotel stays. Many frequent travelers use travel rewards credit cards to save money on travel costs.

Top credit card wipes out interest until 2024

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR for up to 21 months! Plus, you'll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Natasha Gabrielle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.