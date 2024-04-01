Hilton (HLT) Unveils Enhanced Business Card for Business Owners

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT unveiled the enhanced Hilton Honors American Express Business Card in collaboration with American Express Company AXP. It offers new benefits, including up to $240 annually in statement credits on eligible Hilton purchases.



The enhanced card also simplifies the rewards structure, allowing Card Members to earn Hilton Honors Bonus Points wherever they spend. This initiative empowers business owners to utilize their purchases to fund future Hilton stays, backed by American Express.



The company is focused on small and medium-sized businesses and is dedicated to providing unique offerings for business owners and travelers. The newly-enhanced Card benefits can elevate business owners’ travel experiences, offering accelerated rewards for small businesses.



The enhanced Hilton Honors American Express Business Card aids business owners in balancing work and life, offering rewards for business and personal trips. It is designed to support HLT Card Members with their around-the-clock jobs.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of Hilton have gained 18.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 15.3% growth. The company is benefiting from unit expansion, hotel conversions, strategic partnerships, loyalty programs and an asset-light business model. It expects positive development trends to continue on the back of new development and conversion opportunities.



HLT aims to engage Honors members further through enhanced partnerships and points redemption offerings, seeking to restore customer engagement to pre-pandemic levels. For the first quarter of 2024, management anticipates system-wide RevPAR to increase in the 2-4% band on a year-over-year basis.

