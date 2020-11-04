Hilton (HLT) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Fall Y/Y

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT reported third-quarter 2020 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, both the metrics declined sharply year over year. Following the results, the company’s shares gained 1.1% in pre-market trading session.



The company announced that its third-quarter results were materially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. However, with restrictions lifting and properties reopening, the company is witnessing sequential improvement in occupancy. Christopher J. Nassetta, president & CEO of Hilton, said “While a full recovery will take time, we are well positioned to capture rising demand and execute on growth opportunities.” The company said 97% of Hilton's system-wide properties were open, as of Nov 2, 2020.

Q3 in Detail

In the quarter under review, Hilton’s adjusted earnings per share was 6 cents, comparing favorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 9 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share.



Quarterly revenues of $933 million beat the consensus mark of $929 million. However, the top line declined 61% from the year-ago quarter. Both the top and bottom lines were negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

RevPAR and Adjusted EBITDA

In the quarter under review, system-wide comparable revenue per available room (RevPAR) slumped 59.9% on a currency-neutral basis due to a decline in occupancy, and average daily rate (ADR). The downtrend can be attributed to decrease in travel and tourism.



During the quarter under review, management fee and franchise and licensing fee revenues were down 53%. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $224 million compared with $605 million in the prior-year quarter.

Cash, Debt and Share Repurchase

As of Sep 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalent balance (inclusive of restricted cash) amounted to $3,468 million. The company had $10.6 billion of long-term debt outstanding, excluding deferred financing costs and discount, with a weighted average interest rate of 3.86%.



Following the suspension of share repurchase program and dividend payouts in March, no transactions were made during the third quarter (ended Sep 30, 2020). Notably, the company has $2.2 billion under its stock repurchase program.

Business Updates

Notably, Hilton opened 133 new hotels in third-quarter 2020. It also achieved net unit growth of roughly 14,800 rooms.



As of Sep 30, 2020, Hilton's development pipeline comprised more than 2,640 hotels, with roughly 408,000 rooms across 121 countries and territories — including 33 countries and territories where it currently does not have any running hotels. Moreover, 237,000 rooms in the development pipeline were located outside the United States and 217,000 rooms were under construction.



Hilton, which shares space with Marriott MAR, Choice Hotels International CHH and Hyatt H



