Hilton (HLT) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Fall Y/Y

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT reported dismal second-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings and revenues not only missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also declined sharply on a year-over-year basis. Following the results, the company’s shares declined 1.7% in pre-market trading session.



The company announced that its second-quarter results were materially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. However, with restrictions lifting and properties reopening, the company remains optimistic about recovering over the upcoming periods.

Q2 in Detail

In the quarter under review, Hilton’s adjusted loss per share came in at 61 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 34 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share.



Quarterly revenues of $564 million missed the consensus mark of $597 million by 5.5%. The top line also declined 77.3% from the year-ago quarter. Both top and bottom lines were negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

RevPAR and Adjusted EBITDA

In the quarter under review, system-wide comparable revenue per available room (RevPAR) slumped 81% on a currency-neutral basis due to a decline in occupancy, and management and franchise fee revenues. The downtrend can be attributed to decrease in travel and tourism along with partial suspension of hotel operations due to the pandemic.



During the quarter, management fee and franchise and licensing fee revenues were down 77%. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $51 million compared with $618 million in the prior-year quarter.

Cash, Debt and Share Repurchase

As of Jun 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalent balance (inclusive of restricted cash) amounted to $3,575 million. The company had $10.6 billion of long-term debt outstanding, excluding deferred financing costs and discount, with a weighted average interest rate of 3.91%.



Following the suspension of share repurchase program and dividend payouts in March, no transactions were made during the second quarter (ended Jun 30, 2020). Notably, the company has $2.2 billion under its stock repurchase program.

Business Updates

Notably, Hilton opened 60 new hotels in second-quarter 2020. It also achieved net unit growth of roughly 5,500 rooms.



As of Mar Jun 30, 2020, Hilton's development pipeline comprised more than 2,700 hotels, with roughly 414,000 rooms across 121 countries and territories — including 35 countries and territories where it currently does not have any running hotels. Moreover, 234,000 rooms in the development pipeline were located outside the United States and 222,000 rooms were under construction.

Hilton, which shares space with Marriott MAR, Choice Hotels International CHH and Hyatt H, currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



