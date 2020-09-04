Hilton (HLT) on Expansion Spree, Unveils New Hotel in Orlando

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s HLT hotel brand — Tru by Hilton — recently announced the opening of a Tru by Hilton Orlando Convention Center in Orlando. The new hotel is owned by Epelboim Development Group and managed by Highgate.



Located at 6461 Westwood Boulevard, the 259-room hotel comprises efficiently-designed rooms with a mobile desk, bathrooms as well as in-room entertainment. Also, features such as mobile check-in, digital key, WiFi, remote printing, a social media wall and lobby tablets are available.



The hotel features a 2,880-square-feet lobby area, which includes play area, eatery and lounge, market, and a bar. It also offers a 2,200-square-feet area of flexible meeting space, an outdoor heated pool and a fitness centre. Moreover, the hotel is covered by Hilton's guest-loyalty program Hilton Honors, thereby offering flexible payment options and other exclusive benefits to its members.



Nonetheless, the company remains optimistic to attract guests on the back of its unique set of offerings and affordable price tag.

Expansion Initiatives to Drive Growth

Hilton has been consistently trying to expand presence in the hospitality industry.

During the second quarter of 2020, the company signed several luxury deals, which include the Waldorf-Astoria Tokyo, the Conrad Costa del Sol in Spain and the Oceana in Santa Monica. It also entered into a management license agreement with Country Garden to launch and develop Home2 Suites properties in China. Notably, the company looks forward to boost this partnership in China’s market and produce as many as 1000 hotels over the upcoming periods.

So far this year, shares of the company have declined 17.7% compared with the industry’s fall of 22.3%.

Hilton — which shares space with Hyatt Hotels Corporation H, Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation VAC in the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry — has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), at present.

