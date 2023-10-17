Hilton (HLT) Boosts Digital Offerings With A New Pilot Program

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT recently unveiled new digital programs to boost its service offerings for small- and medium-sized businesses (or SMEs). The initiative focuses on simple booking and travel management tools, loyalty recognition and rewards. The company intends to launch the programs globally in early 2024.



The company unveiled a new multi-faceted program, Hilton for Business, targeted at SMEs. The initiative involves a new booking website featuring portfolio-wide discounts and loyalty benefits. It also facilitates quick and seamless online enrollment for businesses and simplifies the setup of the program management system. The company stated that the program is currently being tested with select customers.



The company expanded its events booking capabilities, enabling customers to shop for meeting packages to book guest rooms and meetings (or event spaces) directly on Events.Hilton.com. The initiative supports quick bookings for small in-person meetings and events without additional agreements and third-party support.



The initiatives are in line with the company’s motive to transform the business travel experience digitally. Given the solid contribution of business transient guests via SME’s, the company is optimistic and anticipates the technologies to drive growth in the upcoming periods.

Price Performance



Shares of Hilton have gained 21.9% so far this year compared with the industry’s 16.1% growth. Notably, the company benefits from pent-up demand, unit expansion efforts, and an asset-light business model. Also, the focus on loyalty programs bodes well. The company expects positive development trends to continue on the back of new development and conversion opportunities. For third-quarter 2023, management anticipates system-wide RevPAR to increase in the 4-6% band year-over-year. Earnings estimates for 2023 have moved up in the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding the stock’s growth potential.

