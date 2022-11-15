Hilton, Hallmark To Offer Holiday Suites Themed To 'Countdown To Christmas' Movies

(RTTNews) - Hospitality company Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT) announced Tuesday an agreement with Hallmark Channel, owned by Hallmark Cards, Inc., to offer holiday suites themed to 'Countdown to Christmas' movies.

This month and next, travelers, fans and viewers will get the chance to stay in limited-time whimsical suites at Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties in Chicago, San Diego and Las Vegas.

This holiday season, Yuletide lovers can enjoy a stay in a "Cozy Christmas" suite at Hilton Chicago, a "SoCal Christmas" suite at Hilton San Diego Bayfront or a "Glam Christmas" suite at Hilton Las Vegas at Resorts World.

As per the deal, guests at three properties across the U.S. can watch their favorite Hallmark Channel holiday movies during their stay from the comfort of Hallmark Channel "Countdown to Christmas" Holiday Suites.

Hilton Hotels & Resorts and Hallmark Channel will deck the halls of the hotel suites, each with its own unique flair paying homage to the property's locale and to the holiday storytelling that have made "Countdown to Christmas" a beloved tradition for millions of fans each year.

Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton, said, "Gathering to enjoy Hallmark Channel's 'Countdown to Christmas' movies is a beloved tradition for so many, and we're delighted to collaborate with the network to bring the magic of the films into our suites to care for our guests with unforgettable experiences and make lasting holiday memories during their stay."

Every night at 8 p.m., guests in all three hotel suites can partake in a themed Christmas tree lighting. Each suite will also include a Hallmark Channel holiday movie collection of old favorites and new hits along with popcorn and movie snacks for a very merry binge-watching session.

