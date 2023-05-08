Hilton Grand Vacations To Repurchase Up To $500 Mln Of Common Stock

(RTTNews) - Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) said that its board approved a two-year share repurchase plan authorizing the company to repurchase up to an aggregate of $500 million of its outstanding shares of common stock.

The company noted that the new repurchase plan will commence once the existing two-year repurchase program, which was approved by the Board of Directors in May 2022 for $500 million, is fully completed. As of April 30, 2023, the company had about $83 million remaining under the prior repurchase program.

