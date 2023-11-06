News & Insights

Markets
BVH

Hilton Grand Vacations To Acquire Bluegreen Vacations - Quick Facts

November 06, 2023 — 07:57 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) for $75 per share, representing total consideration of approximately $1.5 billion, inclusive of net debt. Hilton Grand Vacations also announced that it has signed a new 10-year exclusive marketing agreement with Bass Pro Shops.

The deal is expected to increase HGV's membership base from 525,000 to more than 740,000 owners and resort portfolio from 150 to nearly 200 properties. HGV's management team, including CEO Mark Wang, CFO Dan Mathewes, and chief operating officer Gordon Gurnik, will continue to serve in their current roles in the combined company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BVH
HGV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.