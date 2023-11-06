Hilton Grand Vacations To Acquire Bluegreen Vacations - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) for $75 per share, representing total consideration of approximately $1.5 billion, inclusive of net debt. Hilton Grand Vacations also announced that it has signed a new 10-year exclusive marketing agreement with Bass Pro Shops.

The deal is expected to increase HGV's membership base from 525,000 to more than 740,000 owners and resort portfolio from 150 to nearly 200 properties. HGV's management team, including CEO Mark Wang, CFO Dan Mathewes, and chief operating officer Gordon Gurnik, will continue to serve in their current roles in the combined company.

