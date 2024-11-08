Hilton Grand Vacations price target raised to $44 from $40 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) to $44 from $40 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says the company is seeing generally stable trends with sequential improvement into the Q4, but net softened outlook due mostly to hurricanes and labor disputes.

