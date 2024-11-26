News & Insights

Hilton Grand Vacations price target lowered to $51 from $52 at Truist

November 26, 2024 — 07:12 am EST

Truist lowered the firm’s price target on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) to $51 from $52 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Unlike Q2, Q3 was a relatively straightforward quarter, with gross Vacation Ownership Interest sales in-line to somewhat light vs. consensus expectations that led to in-line earnings, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The company also finalized the deployment of their new regional sales and marketing structure, including the appointment of key leadership positions in those regions, and while the issue may not have been fully resolved, it does appear to be moving int he right direction, Truist says.

