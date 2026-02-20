Hilton Grand Vacations Is This Portfolio's Largest Holding as Stock Climbs 15% in One Year

Key Points

Breach Inlet Capital Management added 63,548 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value is $2.70 million based on average quarterly prices.

The quarter-end position value increased by $5.14 million, reflecting both share additions and stock price appreciation.

After the trade, the fund held 845,463 HGV shares valued at $37.83 million.

The HGV stake now accounts for 17.82% of fund AUM.

On February 17, 2026, Breach Inlet Capital Management disclosed buying 63,548 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV), an estimated $2.70 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Breach Inlet Capital Management increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) by 63,548 shares. The estimated value of these purchases is $2.70 million, based on the average closing price during the period. The quarter-end valuation of the stake rose by $5.14 million, incorporating both the additional shares and changes in the stock price.

What else to know

Breach Inlet Capital Management’s HGV position rose to 17.82% of 13F AUM after the buy.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:HGV: $37.83 million (17.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:BATRA: $30.23 million (14.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:DAKT: $25.16 million (11.8% of AUM) NYSE:PRG: $22.50 million (10.6% of AUM) NYSE:MANU: $19.47 million (9.2% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, HGV shares were priced at $47.78, up 15% over the past year.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $5.00 billion Net income (TTM) $53.00 million Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $47.78 One-year price change 15%

Company snapshot

Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts and points-based vacation clubs, primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand.

The firm generates revenue through real estate sales, resort operations, club management, and consumer financing for timeshare purchases.

It serves more than 720,000 club members, targeting leisure travelers seeking flexible vacation ownership experiences.

Hilton Grand Vacations is a leading timeshare company with a diversified portfolio of properties, focusing on vacation ownership and club management. The company leverages the strength of the Hilton brand to attract a broad base of leisure customers and drive recurring revenue through club memberships and resort operations. Its integrated business model, combining real estate sales with financing and hospitality services, positions it as a key player in the vacation ownership industry.

What this transaction means for investors

When nearly 18% of a portfolio sits in a single leisure stock, that’s a sign of conviction. Hilton Grand Vacations represents Breach Inlet’s largest disclosed holding at $37.83 million. That stands out next to other names like Liberty Braves, Daktronics, and Manchester United, but none approach this level of weight. Still, the manager is clearly leaning into the travel and experiences theme.



The timing is notable. Shares trade around $47.78, up roughly 15% over the past year, even as many consumer discretionary names have been choppy. In its third quarter results, Hilton Grand Vacations highlighted continued member growth and strong contract sales, supported by a base of more than 720,000 club members. That recurring fee stream and financing income help cushion the inherently lumpy nature of timeshare sales.



Ultimately, this is not a defensive grocery chain or a software compounder. It is a cyclical business tied to travel demand and consumer credit. But the scale, brand affiliation with Hilton, and integrated model give it durability.

