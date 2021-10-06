Hilton Grand Vacations' (NYSE:HGV) investors will be pleased with their solid 120% return over the last year

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! Take, for example Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV). Its share price is already up an impressive 120% in the last twelve months. On top of that, the share price is up 22% in about a quarter. Also impressive, the stock is up 60% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Hilton Grand Vacations saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop below zero. While some may see this as temporary, we're a skeptical bunch, and so we're a little surprised to see the share price go up. We might get a clue to explain the share price move by looking to other metrics.

Hilton Grand Vacations' revenue actually dropped 32% over last year. So using a snapshot of key business metrics doesn't give us a good picture of why the market is bidding up the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:HGV Earnings and Revenue Growth October 6th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Hilton Grand Vacations shareholders have gained 120% (in total) over the last year. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 17%. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Hilton Grand Vacations on your watchlist. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Hilton Grand Vacations (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

