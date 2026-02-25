Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) to post quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 114.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.38 billion, up 7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Hilton Grand Vacations metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Cost reimbursements' will reach $134.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Rental and ancillary services' stands at $176.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Fee-for-service commissions, package sales and other fees' should arrive at $167.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Financing' should come in at $136.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Sales of VOIs, net' to reach $573.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +27.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Hilton Grand Vacations shares have witnessed a change of +7.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HGV is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

