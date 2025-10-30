Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) reported $1.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.5%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.01, the EPS surprise was -40.59%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenues- Resort and club management : $193 million versus $180.77 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $193 million versus $180.77 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Cost reimbursements : $132 million compared to the $130 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year.

: $132 million compared to the $130 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year. Revenues- Rental and ancillary services : $186 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $184.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

: $186 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $184.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%. Revenues- Fee-for-service commissions, package sales and other fees : $188 million compared to the $163.19 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.2% year over year.

: $188 million compared to the $163.19 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.2% year over year. Revenues- Financing : $128 million compared to the $132.81 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.9% year over year.

: $128 million compared to the $132.81 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.9% year over year. Revenues- Sales of VOIs, net: $473 million compared to the $567.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14% year over year.

Here is how Hilton Grand Vacations performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

