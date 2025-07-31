Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) reported $1.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. EPS of $0.54 for the same period compares to $0.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -7.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78, the EPS surprise was -30.77%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenues- Resort and club management : $183 million compared to the $177.99 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $183 million compared to the $177.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Cost reimbursements : $128 million versus $130.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change.

: $128 million versus $130.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change. Revenues- Rental and ancillary services : $195 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $197.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

: $195 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $197.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Revenues- Fee-for-service commissions, package sales and other fees : $165 million versus $166.2 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.

: $165 million versus $166.2 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change. Revenues- Financing : $126 million compared to the $134.1 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.5% year over year.

: $126 million compared to the $134.1 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.5% year over year. Revenues- Sales of VOIs, net: $469 million versus $563.5 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change.

Here is how Hilton Grand Vacations performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations have returned +14.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

