Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) will report quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.37 billion, exhibiting an increase of 36.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 6.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Hilton Grand Vacations metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Sales of VOIs, net' should arrive at $550.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +55.1%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Cost reimbursements' to come in at $121.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Rental and ancillary services' will reach $189.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Sales, marketing, brand and other fees' stands at $179.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Financing' will reach $115.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of +51.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Resort and club management' of $168.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +26.5% year over year.



