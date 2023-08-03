Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Price Target Decreased by 8.62% to 58.91

The average one-year price target for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) has been revised to 58.90 / share. This is an decrease of 8.62% from the prior estimate of 64.46 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 49.49 to a high of 79.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.68% from the latest reported closing price of 46.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 596 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hilton Grand Vacations. This is an increase of 82 owner(s) or 15.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HGV is 0.61%, an increase of 1.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 126,198K shares. The put/call ratio of HGV is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 30,296K shares representing 27.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CAS Investment Partners holds 6,869K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,368K shares, representing a decrease of 7.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HGV by 7.69% over the last quarter.

Hill Path Capital holds 6,510K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

North Peak Capital Management holds 5,865K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,373K shares, representing an increase of 8.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HGV by 9.35% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,623K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,866K shares, representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HGV by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Hilton Grand Vacations Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The Company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for more than 325,000 club members.

