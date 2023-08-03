Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Price Target Decreased by 8.62% to 58.91

The average one-year price target for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) has been revised to 58.90 / share. This is an decrease of 8.62% from the prior estimate of 64.46 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 49.49 to a high of 79.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.68% from the latest reported closing price of 46.50 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 596 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hilton Grand Vacations. This is an increase of 82 owner(s) or 15.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HGV is 0.61%, an increase of 1.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 126,198K shares. The put/call ratio of HGV is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Apollo Management Holdings holds 30,296K shares representing 27.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
CAS Investment Partners holds 6,869K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,368K shares, representing a decrease of 7.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HGV by 7.69% over the last quarter.
Hill Path Capital holds 6,510K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
North Peak Capital Management holds 5,865K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,373K shares, representing an increase of 8.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HGV by 9.35% over the last quarter.
Alliancebernstein holds 5,623K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,866K shares, representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HGV by 5.21% over the last quarter.
Hilton Grand Vacations Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The Company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for more than 325,000 club members.
Additional reading:
- Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 2023 Omnibus Incentive Plan.
- Hilton Grand Vacations Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
- Form of Nonqualified Stock Option Agreement (for the CEO) under Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 2017 Omnibus Incentive Plan.
- Form of Nonqualified Stock Option Agreement (for all participants other than the CEO) under Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 2017 Omnibus Incentive Plan.
- List of Issuer Subsidiaries of Guaranteed Securities and Guarantor Subsidiaries
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.