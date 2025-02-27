HILTON GRAND VACATIONS Earnings Results: $HGV Reports Quarterly Earnings

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS ($HGV) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.49 per share, missing estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. The company also reported revenue of $1,284,000,000, missing estimates of $1,291,608,836 by $-7,608,836.

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS Insider Trading Activity

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS insiders have traded $HGV stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HGV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PRINCIPAL HOLDINGS A GP LTD APOLLO sold 4,000,000 shares for an estimated $168,400,000

CHARLES R. JR. CORBIN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,077,468 .

. JORGE PABLO BRIZI (See Remarks) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $846,200

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of HILTON GRAND VACATIONS stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

