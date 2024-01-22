Hilton Grand Vacations Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HGV

In trading on Monday, shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (Symbol: HGV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.98, changing hands as high as $42.30 per share. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HGV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HGV's low point in its 52 week range is $33.135 per share, with $51.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.00.

