News & Insights

US Markets
HGV

Hilton Grand to buy Bluegreen Vacations in $1.5 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

November 06, 2023 — 07:55 am EST

Written by Aatreyee Dasgupta for Reuters ->

Adds deal terms in paragraph 2

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Vacation property operator Hilton Grand Vacations HGV.N said on Monday it would buy peer Bluegreen Vacations BVH.N in a $1.5 billion deal.

Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Bluegreen Vacations will receive $75 in cash for each share, more than double the closing price on Friday.

Hilton Grand also said it has signed an exclusive 10-year marketing agreement with outdoor retailer Bass Pro Shops.

(Reporting by Aatreyee Dasgupta in Bengaluru)

((Aatreyee.Dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HGV
BVH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.