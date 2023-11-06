Hilton Grand to buy Bluegreen Vacations in $1.5 bln deal

Adds deal terms in paragraph 2

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Vacation property operator Hilton Grand Vacations HGV.N said on Monday it would buy peer Bluegreen Vacations BVH.N in a $1.5 billion deal.

Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Bluegreen Vacations will receive $75 in cash for each share, more than double the closing price on Friday.

Hilton Grand also said it has signed an exclusive 10-year marketing agreement with outdoor retailer Bass Pro Shops.

