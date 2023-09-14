Hilton Foods Signs Long-term Supply Agreement With Walmart Canada

(RTTNews) - Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L), a British multi-protein food business, announced on Thursday that it has signed a long-term agreement with Wal-Mart Canada to supply a range of protein products.

The company will open a new manufacturing facility to supply Walmart's Supercenters with protein products like beef, lamb, pork, seafood and then some added-value products. The new facility will also have robotized store order picking into Walmart's distribution centers.

The financing of this agreement will be taken up by Hilton's newly formed unit Hilton Foods Canada Inc, with the aim of commencing the production in 2026.

"Hilton Foods intends to lease the production facility and its investment in plant and equipment will be debt funded with principal expenditure commencing in 2024 and continuing throughout 2025. The Group's leverage is expected to remain at comfortable levels during this investment phase," the company said in a statement.

On Wednesday, shares of Hilton closed at 726.00 pence on the London Stock Exchange.

