Hilton Food Group (LSE:HFG) Price Target Decreased by 18.77% to 827.90

The average one-year price target for Hilton Food Group (LSE:HFG) has been revised to 827.90 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 18.77% from the prior estimate of 1,019.15 GBX dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 545.40 GBX to a high of 1,134.00 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.41% from the latest reported closing price of 483.00 GBX / share.

Hilton Food Group Maintains 7.18% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 7.18%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hilton Food Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HFG is 0.14%, an increase of 1.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.72% to 6,281K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,150K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFG by 13.05% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 729K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFG by 1.71% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 467K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares , representing an increase of 20.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HFG by 8.86% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 405K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 304K shares , representing an increase of 25.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HFG by 36.82% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 388K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

