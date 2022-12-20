Markets

Hilton Food Group Announces Strategic Collaboration With Country Foods

December 20, 2022 — 02:16 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) announced the formation of a long-term strategic collaboration with Country Foods Pte Ltd. Country Foods, a wholly owned subsidiary of SATS, is one of Singapore's largest food importers, distributors and manufacturers.

The collaboration will provide Singaporeans the opportunity to purchase protein products produced from Hilton's global manufacturing sites, including: seafood, slow cooked meats and Australian beef, lamb and pork products. Hilton Services, a division of Hilton, will provide technology products and support from their highly automated manufacturing and logistics practices.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.