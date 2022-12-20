Hilton Food Group Announces Strategic Collaboration With Country Foods

(RTTNews) - Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) announced the formation of a long-term strategic collaboration with Country Foods Pte Ltd. Country Foods, a wholly owned subsidiary of SATS, is one of Singapore's largest food importers, distributors and manufacturers.

The collaboration will provide Singaporeans the opportunity to purchase protein products produced from Hilton's global manufacturing sites, including: seafood, slow cooked meats and Australian beef, lamb and pork products. Hilton Services, a division of Hilton, will provide technology products and support from their highly automated manufacturing and logistics practices.

