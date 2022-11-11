Markets
Hilton Approves Additional $2.5 Bln In Stock Repurchase

November 11, 2022 — 04:42 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Friday authorized the repurchase of an additional $2.5 billion of common stock under the company's existing stock repurchase program.

This brings the total amount currently authorized for future repurchases to about $3.4 billion.

Hilton may purchase shares in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or in such other manner as determined by Hilton, including through repurchase plans complying with the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

