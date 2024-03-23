News & Insights

Markets
HLT

Hilton Announces Pricing Of Senior Notes Offering

March 23, 2024 — 08:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) announced today that its indirect subsidiary Hilton Domestic Operating Company Inc. finalized the terms of the Issuer's offering of $550 million of 5.875% Senior Notes due 2029 and $450 million of 6.125% Senior Notes due 2032.

Hilton Domestic Operating Company sees that consummation of the offering will occur on March 26, 2024, and intends to use offering net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of $200 million of indebtedness.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HLT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.