Hilong Holding Ltd. Reports Strong Growth Amid Trading Suspension

October 27, 2024 — 06:37 am EDT

Hilong Holding Ltd. (HK:1623) has released an update.

Hilong Holding Ltd. reported a remarkable 33.5% increase in revenue, reaching approximately RMB2,465.6 million for the first half of 2024, with a significant rise in profit attributable to equity owners by 70.4% compared to the previous year. Despite these gains, the company decided not to declare an interim dividend for this period. Trading remains suspended, reflecting an ongoing strategic review.

