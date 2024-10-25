Hilltop Holdings Stock Dips Despite Q3 Earnings Beat on High Fee Income

Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s HTH third-quarter 2024 earnings of 46 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents. However, the bottom line declined 19.3% from the prior-year quarter.



Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Results benefited from higher non-interest income and a reversal of provisions. Higher deposits and an improvement in capital ratios were other positives. However, a decline in net interest income (NII), lower loans and a rise in expenses were spoilsports. In light of these negatives, shares of Hilltop Holdings declined 3% in the after-market trading hours.



Net income attributable to common stockholders was $29.7 million, down 19.8% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was $24.2 million.

Hilltop Holdings’ Revenues Decline, Expenses Rise

Net revenues were $305.5 million, which declined 2.2% year over year. However, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $302.3 million.



NII declined 9.2% year over year to $105 million. Our estimate for the metric was $106.6 million.



The net interest margin (NIM) (taxable-equivalent basis) was 2.85%, down 19 basis points (bps) year over year. We had expected NIM to be 2.90%.



Non-interest income was $200.4 million, up 1.8% year over year. The increase was driven by a rise in all the components except mortgage loan origination fees. We had projected the metric to be $192.5 million.



Non-interest expenses rose 1.7% from the prior-year quarter to $264.3 million. We projected total non-interest expenses of $259.9 million.



As of Sept. 30, 2024, net loans held for investment were $7.9 billion, down 2.4% sequentially. Total deposits were $10.8 billion, up 4% from the end of the previous quarter. Our estimates for net loans held for investment and total deposits were $8.1 billion and $11 billion, respectively.

Hilltop Holdings’ Credit Quality: Mixed Bag

In the third quarter of 2024, Hilltop Holdings recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses of $1.3 million, compared with a reversal of $40,000 from the prior-year quarter.



As of Sept. 30, 2024, non-performing assets, as a percentage of total assets, were 0.59%, which increased 37 bps from the year-ago quarter.

HTH’s Profitability Ratios Decline, Capital Ratios Improve

Return on average assets at the end of the reported quarter was 0.84%, down from the prior-year quarter’s 0.94%. The return on average stockholders’ equity was 5.51%, which declined from 7.11%.



The common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 20.48% as of Sept. 30, 2024, up from 18.60% in the corresponding period of 2023. The total capital ratio was 23.68%, up from the year-ago period’s 21.54%.

Our Take on Hilltop Holdings

Hilltop Holdings’ solid balance sheet, business restructuring efforts and improving fee income alongside high rates and decent loan demand will aid the top line. A solid liquidity position is another positive.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hilltop Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hilltop Holdings Inc. Quote

Hilltop Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Performances of Other Banks

Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s PB third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30. Moreover, the bottom line compared favorably with adjusted earnings of $1.21 in the prior-year quarter.



PB’s results benefited from an increase in NII. Further, a rise in deposits and loans was another positive. Nevertheless, a fall in adjusted non-interest income and rising expenses were major headwinds. During the quarter, provisions remained stable.



East West Bancorp, Inc.’s EWBC third-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of $2.09 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.05. Further, the bottom line increased by 3.5% from the prior-year quarter.



EWBC’s results were aided by an increase in NII and non-interest income alongside lower non-interest expenses. Also, deposit and loan balances increased sequentially in the quarter. Provisions remained stable during the same time frame.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.