Hilltop Holdings Q3 Earnings Beat on Y/Y Increase in Revenues

Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s HTH third-quarter 2025 earnings of 74 cents per share handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents. Moreover, the bottom line surged 60.9% from the prior-year quarter.



Results primarily benefited from higher net interest income (NII) and non-interest income. Also, higher loan balances and an improvement in credit quality were other positives. However, an increase in non-interest expenses was the spoilsport.



Net income attributable to common stockholders was $45.8 million, up 54.3% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was $27.9 million.

Hilltop Holdings’ Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Net revenues in the third quarter were $330.2 million, which rose 8.1% year over year. Also, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $308.3 million.



NII increased 7% year over year to $112.4 million. Our estimate for the metric was $111 million.



The net interest margin (NIM) (taxable-equivalent basis) was 3.09%, which expanded 24 basis points (bps) year over year. We had expected NIM to be 3.07%.



Non-interest income was $217.8 million, up 8.7% year over year. The rise was driven by an increase in all components, except for mortgage loan origination fees. We had projected the metric to be $197 million.



Non-interest expenses rose 2.9% from the prior-year quarter to $271.9 million. We projected total non-interest expenses of $264.7 million.



As of Sept. 30, 2025, net loans held for investment were $8.1 billion, up 2.1% sequentially. Total deposits were $10.7 billion, up 2.7% from the end of the previous quarter. Our estimates for net loans held for investment and total deposits were $8.1 billion and $10.8 billion, respectively.

Hilltop Holdings’ Credit Quality Improves

In the third quarter of 2025, Hilltop Holdings recorded a reversal of credit losses of $2.5 million compared with $1.3 million in the prior-year quarter.



As of Sept. 30, 2025, non-performing assets, as a percentage of total assets, were 0.49%, which decreased 10 bps from the year-ago quarter.

HTH’s Profitability Ratios Improve, Capital Ratios Worsen

Return on average assets at the end of the reported quarter was 1.20%, up from the prior-year quarter’s 0.84%. The return on average stockholders’ equity was 8.35%, which increased from 5.51%.



The common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 20.33% as of Sept. 30, 2025, down from 20.48% in the corresponding period of 2024. The total capital ratio was 22.90%, down from the year-ago period’s 23.68%.

HTH’s Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, the company repurchased shares worth $55.1 million at an average price of $32.36 per share.



In October, HTH’s board of directors authorized an increase in the repurchase authorization to $185 million.

Our Take on Hilltop Holdings

HTH’s business restructuring efforts and improving fee income, along with relatively decent loan demand, will aid the top line. However, subdued Mortgage Origination segment performance and deteriorating asset quality are worrisome.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hilltop Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hilltop Holdings Inc. Quote

Hilltop Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Performance of Other Banks

Zions Bancorporation’s ZION third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.54 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40. Moreover, the bottom line rose 12.4% from the year-ago quarter.



The results were primarily aided by higher NII and non-interest income. Additionally, a higher deposit balance was a positive. However, a rise in adjusted non-interest expenses and provisions, alongside a decline in loans, was a major headwind for ZION.



F.N.B. Corporation’s FNB third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. Also, the bottom line compared favorably with earnings of 34 cents in the prior-year quarter.



FNB’s results benefited from growth in NII and non-interest income. Higher loans and deposits were other positives. However, higher provisions and adjusted expenses were the undermining factors.

