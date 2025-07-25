Hilltop Holdings Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher NII, Provisions Fall Y/Y

Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s HTH second-quarter 2025 earnings of 57 cents per share handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. Moreover, the bottom line jumped 83.9% from the prior-year quarter.



The results benefited from higher net interest income (NII) and the reversal of provisions. Also, higher loans and an improvement in capital ratios were the other positives. However, higher non-interest expenses and lower non-interest income, alongside lower deposits, were the spoilsports.



Net income attributable to common stockholders was $36.1 million, up 77.4% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was $22.4 million.

Hilltop Holdings’ Revenues Increase, Expenses Rise

Net revenues in the second quarter were $303.3 million, which rose 2.1% year over year. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $307.6 million.



NII increased 6.8% year over year to $110.7 million. Our estimate for the metric was $106.1 million.



Net interest margin (NIM) (taxable-equivalent basis) was 3.04%, up 12 basis points (bps) year over year. We had expected NIM to be 2.91%.



Non-interest income was $192.6 million, down marginally year over year. The decline was due to a decrease in all components except securities commissions and fees, as well as other income. We had projected the metric to be $196.3 million.



Non-interest expenses rose 1.8% from the prior-year quarter to $261.2 million. We projected total non-interest expenses to be $262.4 million.



As of June 30, 2025, net loans held for investment were $8 billion, up 1.3% sequentially. Total deposits were $10.4 billion, down 4.1% from the end of the previous quarter. Our estimates for net loans held for investment and total deposits were $8 billion and $10.7 billion, respectively.

Hilltop Holdings’ Credit Quality Improves

In the second quarter of 2025, Hilltop Holdings recorded a reversal of credit losses of $7.3 million, compared with provision for credit losses of $10.9 million in the prior-year quarter.



As of June 30, 2025, non-performing assets, as a percentage of total assets, were 0.53%, which decreased 17 bps from the year-ago quarter.

HTH’s Profitability Ratios & Capital Ratios Improve

Return on average assets at the end of the reported quarter was 0.98%, up from the prior-year quarter’s 0.59%. The return on average stockholders’ equity was 6.62%, which increased from 3.84%.



The common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 20.74% as of June 30, 2025, up from 19.45% in the corresponding period of 2024. The total capital ratio was 23.38%, up from the year-ago period’s 22.57%.

Our Take on Hilltop Holdings

Hilltop Holdings’ business restructuring efforts and improving fee income, along with relatively high rates and decent loan demand, will aid the top line. However, subdued Mortgage Origination segment performance and deteriorating asset quality are woes.

Performances of Other Banks

East West Bancorp, Inc.’s EWBC second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $2.28 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23. Moreover, the bottom line increased 9.1% from the prior-year quarter’s level.



EWBC’s results were primarily aided by an increase in NII and non-interest income. Also, loan and deposit balances increased sequentially in the quarter. However, higher provisions and non-interest expenses were headwinds.



Capital One’s COF second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $5.48 per share widely surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.83. The bottom line also compared favorably with $4.06 in the prior quarter.



Results benefited from higher NII and non-interest income. Also, loans and deposits improved in the quarter. However, the increase in expenses and jump in provisions were undermining factors for COF.

