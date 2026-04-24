Hilltop Holdings' Q1 Earnings Beat as NII Rise, Provisions Plunge

Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s HTH first-quarter 2026 earnings of 64 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents. The bottom line declined 1.5% from the prior-year quarter.



Results primarily benefited from higher net interest income (NII), lower provision for credit losses and a decline in non-interest expenses. Sequential growth in loans was another positive. However, lower non-interest income and a decline in deposits were headwinds.



Net income attributable to common stockholders was $37.8 million, down 10.2% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was $25.6 million.

Hilltop Holdings’ Revenues Decline, Expenses Fall

Net revenues in the first quarter were $300.5 million, down 5.6% year over year. The top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $308.9 million.



NII increased 6.6% year over year to $112.1 million. The net interest margin (NIM) (taxable-equivalent basis) was 3.15%, expanding 29 basis points (bps). Our estimates for NII and NIM were $108.7 million and 2.98%, respectively.



Non-interest income was $188.4 million, down 11.7%. The decline was due to a fall in other non-interest income. We had projected the metric to be $201.8 million.



Non-interest expenses fell 1.3% from the prior-year quarter to $248.3 million. The decrease was mainly due to lower other expenses and employees' compensation and benefits costs, partly offset by higher professional services expenses. We projected total non-interest expenses of $270.2 million.



As of March 31, 2026, net loans held for investment were $8.3 billion, up 1.5% sequentially. Total deposits were $10.5 billion, down 3.2%. Our estimates for net loans held for investment and total deposits were $8.2 billion and $11 billion, respectively.

Hilltop Holdings’ Credit Quality Improving

In the first quarter, Hilltop Holdings recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.8 million, down 81.1% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $5.2 million.



As of March 31, 2026, non-performing assets, as a percentage of total assets, were 0.44%, which decreased 12 bps from the year-ago quarter. Non-accrual loans were $61 million, or 0.66% of total loans, down from $81.5 million, or 0.93%, as of March 31, 2025.

HTH’s Profitability & Capital Ratios Decline

Return on average assets at the end of the reported quarter was 1.02%, down from the prior-year quarter’s 1.13%. The return on average stockholders’ equity was 7.12%, which decreased from 7.82%.



The common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 19.08% as of March 31, 2026, down from 21.17% in the corresponding period of 2025. The total capital ratio was 21.50%, down from the year-ago period’s 24.45%.

HTH’s Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, the company repurchased 1.24 million shares for $47.5 million.

Our Viewpoint on Hilltop Holdings

HTH’s higher NII, loan growth, lower provisions and reduced expenses are likely to support its financials. However, lower non-interest income, deposit decline and pressure on profitability metrics remain concerns.



Hilltop Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hilltop Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hilltop Holdings Inc. Quote

Hilltop Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of HTH’s Peer Banks

Bank OZK OZK reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $1.44, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46. Also, the bottom line declined 2% year over year.



Results were primarily hurt by higher provisions for credit losses and a rise in operating expenses. A decline in non-interest income also acted as a headwind. Nevertheless, solid NII growth and healthy loans and deposits balances provided support to Bank OZK’s performance.



East West Bancorp, Inc.’s EWBC first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $2.57 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.46. Moreover, the bottom line increased 22.9% from the prior-year quarter’s level.



The results were primarily aided by an increase in NII and non-interest income alongside lower provisions. Also, loan and deposit balances increased sequentially in the quarter. However, higher non-interest expenses acted as a spoilsport for East West Bancorp.

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Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.