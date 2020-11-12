Dividends
HTH

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HTH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HTH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.9, the dividend yield is 1.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTH was $23.9, representing a -9.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.28 and a 116.29% increase over the 52 week low of $11.05.

HTH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HTH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.21. Zacks Investment Research reports HTH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 75.55%, compared to an industry average of -17.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HTH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HTH

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular