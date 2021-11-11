Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HTH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HTH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.13, the dividend yield is 1.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTH was $38.13, representing a -3.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.60 and a 62.05% increase over the 52 week low of $23.53.

HTH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HTH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.17. Zacks Investment Research reports HTH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.59%, compared to an industry average of 24.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hth Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

