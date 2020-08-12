Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HTH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HTH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.47, the dividend yield is 1.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTH was $21.47, representing a -18.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.28 and a 94.3% increase over the 52 week low of $11.05.

HTH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HTH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.37. Zacks Investment Research reports HTH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -6.83%, compared to an industry average of -24%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HTH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.