Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reports Rise In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - hilltop holdings inc. (HTH) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $41.58 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $35.52 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to $329.89 million from $301.07 million last year.

hilltop holdings inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $41.58 Mln. vs. $35.52 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $329.89 Mln vs. $301.07 Mln last year.

